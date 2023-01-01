Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS

A preliminary 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck in Humboldt County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday near Rio Dell.

Caltrans at around 11 a.m. said State Route 211 at Fernbridge was shut down while crews conduct a safety inspection on the bridge following the quake.

Rio Dell was also the epicenter of a recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake. The Dec. 20 temblor was followed by dozens of aftershocks in the same general area, one as strong as 4.6.

Road Closure: State Route 211 at Fernbridge, Humboldt County is CLOSED. The bridge is closed while we conduct safety inspections from todays New Year’s Day earthquake. https://t.co/faudYOtp7p pic.twitter.com/SHrda41w7r — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) January 1, 2023

Good morning Redwood Coast CA. Did you feel the magnitude 5.4 earthquake about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell at 10:35 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/4zt5Owvxod @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @CalConservation pic.twitter.com/4R5mwhldSb — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) January 1, 2023



