A preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning just south of Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The small temblor, centered about 8 miles southwest of Gilroy, struck at 10:34 a.m., the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

