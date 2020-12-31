M3.6 Earthquake Rattles Near San Francisco: USGS

A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning near San Francisco, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit at about 5:42 a.m., was centered about 4 miles south of Muir Beach and about 4 miles west of San Francisco, the USGS said.

Some people in San Francisco reported feeling the temblor, which was measured at a depth of nearly 9 miles at the epicenter, the USGS said.

One San Rafael resident told NBC Bay Area she felt her house shake, but nothing was damaged. A San Francisco resident said his chandeliers were swaying and things fell off shelves in his home.

Earlier Thursday morning, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook in the East Bay near San Pablo, the USGS said. That quake struck at about 1:45 a.m.

