Stanislaus County

Preliminary magnitude 2.9 quake shakes Stanislaus County

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary magnitude 2.9 earthquake shook Stanislaus County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey

The quake struck at around 12:57 p.m., USGS reported, and was centered around 2.6 miles north-northwest from the census-designated place Diablo Grande and around 9.7 miles west-southwest from the city of Pattinson. 

Berkeley Apr 6

Preliminary 3.4 magnitude quake shakes the East Bay

earthquake Apr 5

Can climate change make rare northeast earthquakes more common? Experts weigh in

Other information was not immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.


BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

This article tagged under:

Stanislaus County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us