Preliminary magnitude 2.9 quake shakes Stanislaus County

A preliminary magnitude 2.9 earthquake shook Stanislaus County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 12:57 p.m., USGS reported, and was centered around 2.6 miles north-northwest from the census-designated place Diablo Grande and around 9.7 miles west-southwest from the city of Pattinson.

Other information was not immediately available.

