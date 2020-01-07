East Bay, State Leaders Rally to Push Housing Bill

East Bay and state leaders were set to front a rally Tuesday morning in Oakland to show support for a bill that would bring more housing to the Bay Area.

Senate Bill 50 proposes increasing zone density and building more housing in close proximity to transit hubs. State Sens. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Nancy Skinner (D-Oakland) and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, will be joined by housing advocates, local elected officials and community advocates at Oakland City Hall to announce the re-introduction of SB 50, including new amendments and endorsements regarding local flexibility.

The bill is designed to address California’s 3.5 million-home shortage by increasing zoned density, legalizing apartment buildings and affordable housing near public transportation and job centers.

In Millbrae, BART has plans to build more housing onsite at its station, but it will take away 600 parking spaces to do it. That’s just one of the issues the bill's opponents say needs to be addressed.

"Even when I get off work now, it’s a 10-15 minute wait to get to El Camino Real," rider Debbie Kong said. "More housing will make the whole situation worse."

In past local meetings, SB 50 has faced opposition by many leaders in San Francisco who say the bill benefits developers and doesn’t include enough affordable housing.