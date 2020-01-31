impeachment rally

East Bay Students to Rally, March Friday to Demand Trump’s Impeachment

By Bay City News

Oakland and Berkeley students are planning to rally and march on Friday to demand that President Donald Trump be impeached, according to the group By Any Means Necessary, which is organizing the action.

Students from K-12 school and colleges will rally at 1 p.m. at Fruitvale Plaza, along International Boulevard between 34th and 35th avenues, and near the Fruitvale BART station.

Students plan to call for the removal of the president and demand lawmakers keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows children of immigrant parents to remain in the U.S. for at least two years and obtain work authorization.

The program has been under threat by Trump's administration. 

