1 Dead After Roof Collapses at Warehouse in Oakland: FD

One person was killed Friday morning after a roof collapsed at a warehouse in Oakland, according to the fire department.
The incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. at a warehouse in the 600 block of 85th Avenue.
The cause of the roof collapse was not yet known, and it was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the weather.
No further details were immediately available.
