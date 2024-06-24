13-year-old girl missing out of Berkeley, police say

Berkeley police are asking for public help to find a missing at-risk juvenile.

Police said Amayah Brumfield, 13, was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Harrison Street. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, a red shirt, and black pants.

Amayah is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she suffers from undiagnosed mental health disorders.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Berkeley police at 510-981-5911.