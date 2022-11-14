2-Alarm Townhome Fire in Walnut Creek Leaves 2 Dead

Two people died and one person escaped in a two-alarm fire at a townhouse in Walnut Creek early Monday, according to Contra Costa Fire officials.

The fire broke out in the 1900 block of Countrywood Court at the Countrywood Townhomes, according to fire officials.

The fire spread to adjacent homes and was contained to three units, fire officials said. The person who managed to get out of the house was treated at the scene.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and under investigation.