The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Grand Avenue Tuesday, authorities confirm.

According to the department, the shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. near the 600 block of Grand Avenue.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting as well as two shooting victims. Both victims have been taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.