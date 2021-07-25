Antioch

2 People Shot at Liquor Store in Antioch

Two suspects have been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

By Bay City News

shutterstock-policia-yellow-tape-general023

Two people remain in stable condition after they were shot early Saturday morning at an Antioch liquor store.

Shortly after 12:24 a.m., Antioch police officers responded to Romi's Liquor and Food, 418 E. 18th St., for a report of two shooting victims. After providing medical attention, officers reviewed surveillance video and learned there were three armed males who engaged in a shootout.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While officers were still at the scene, another shooting victim was located. That victim, a male, was positively identified as one of the suspects who was shot during the incident.

Local

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Sign Up for NBC Bay Area's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

Pacifica 23 mins ago

Residential Fire in Pacifica Displaces 8 People

A second suspect was later located. Both were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and various weapon-related crimes.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us