3 People in Custody Possibly Linked to I-880 Shooting That Killed Girl, 5

Three people were in custody Monday morning possibly connected to a freeway shooting in Fremont that killed a 5-year-old girl Saturday evening, according to authorities.

The shooting, at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday along southbound Interstate 880 in Fremont, killed 5-year-old Eliyanah Crisistimo of Santa Clara as she and her family were headed to a birthday dinner party.

Later Saturday, Santa Cruz police pulled over a car after seeing someone throw a gun from a window, and with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and Scotts Valley police, they detained three people "possibly associated" with the deadly freeway shooting.

The three people are now in custody in Fremont. The freeway shooting likely was gang-related, authorities say, and according to a Milpitas councilmember with close police ties, the people in custody may be linked to another shooting on Fremont Boulevard minutes before the deadly I-880 shooting.

The CHP is the lead agency in the investigation and did not confirm any arrests.

Authorities are expected to release more information Monday about the I-880 shooting and the people in custody.

Eliyanah's family said she would have turned 6 on April 21.