49ers fans are fired up for Sunday's NFC title game against the Detroit Lions, and some of them showed up for an early morning pep rally organized by NBC's "Today" show crews.

The pep rally took place at Bishop Ranch in San Ramon, and there was no shortage of raucous Niners' Faithful.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.