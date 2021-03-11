75-Year-Old Asian Man Dies Following Oakland Assault

A 75-year-old Asian man succumbed to his injuries Thursday after being assaulted and robbed near Oakland’s Lake Merritt on Tuesday.

Prosecutors now say that Pak Ho’s assault and robbery case has turned into murder. His three daughters were by his side at Highland Hospital and are glad the public now knows who he is if it helps create change after a series of attacks on Asian victims.

“It is always good to have a picture so people can relate to who they’re talking about,” said Carl Chan, the family’s spokesman. “It’s not just a name, but actually a physical person. Flesh and blood, so people understand that they’re actually human beings being hurt.”

#breaking #Asian victim of attack in #Oakland Tuesday succumbs to injuries. Identified as 75-year old #PakHo (DMV photo) #AlamedaCo DA says suspect #TeaunteBailey to be charged Friday with ‘special circumstances #murder.’ Bailey also faces 1st degree robbery and assault charges. pic.twitter.com/ccV3DhRfBr — Robert Handa (@RHandaNBC) March 12, 2021

The District Attoenry’s Office, in charging documents, says Ho’s death means the suspect 26-year old Teaunte Bailey of Oakland now faces “special circumstance murder” as well as first degree robbery and assault charges.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The DA claims Bailey hit Ho with a closed fist, causing the man to hit his head on the pavement in this neighborhood on Jayne Avenue.

Police are still trying to determine if this was an attack fueled by hate or just a crime of opportunity.

Chan said it’s a pattern that fits a lot of other recent attacks against Asians.

“Basically almost every single incident is against Asian community, or Asians, especially our seniors. So yes, I think it should be labeled a ‘hate crime,’” he said.

Bailey will be officially charged in Dublin Friday morning. It is being handled by the DA’s Special Response Team created last month to respond to the uptick in crimes against Asian Americans.