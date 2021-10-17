San Lorenzo

8 Displaced By Fire at Assisted Living Facility in San Lorenzo

The fire remains under investigation

A fire at a San Lorenzo assisted living facility displaced eight people early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded at 3:02 a.m. to the blaze in the 200 block of Lewelling Boulevard, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

A neighbor responded before crews arrived and contained the fire to a single room.

"The neighbor played a significant role in the outcome of the fire and did an act of great service," Public Affairs Manager Jo Leal said.

Crews were able to fully extinguish the fire and provide medical assistance for minor injuries to two people. One patient was transported to a nearby hospital.

Space was made at a nearby facility for all those displaced.

The fire is currently under investigation.

