9 Juveniles Arrested in String of 35 Robberies Across Oakland

As robberies trend higher in Oakland, nine youths have been arrested in connection with at least 35 of them in the city, police said Tuesday.

The youths -- six boys and three girls, ages 12 to 17 -- were arrested Sunday, police said. Eight are Oakland residents.

The arrests came after officers saw a vehicle connected to a series of robberies in the city and followed it to the 100 block of 14th Street. The vehicle stopped in front of an establishment and several people went inside, police said.

When officers entered, the suspects' vehicle sped away, according to police.

Oakland's police helicopter followed the vehicle to Sixth Avenue and East 15th Street where four people got out and ran, police said. Officers chased and apprehended them.

Five others were arrested at the establishment on 14th Street, according to police.

The 35 robberies took place in a variety of neighborhoods including Rockridge, Chinatown, Adams Point, Grand Lake, Fruitvale, Temescal and Uptown, police said.

Robberies are up 7% this year in Oakland over the same period a year ago.