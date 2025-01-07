Alameda County

Alameda County leaders to consider Coliseum sale completion

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A major step in completing the sale of the Oakland Coliseum is slated for Monday and could be a huge boost for the city.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether or not to approve the A’s portion of the Coliseum sale to the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, which offered $250 million for the Coliseum property to be split evenly between the city and the team.

That $125 million for Oakland could be huge help in reducing the city's budget deficit.

