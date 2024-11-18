Pamela Price

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price accepts recall results

By NBC Bay Area staff

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said Monday she accepts voters' decision to recall her.

"The voters have spoken, and while the outcome is not what we hoped for, I respect their decision," Price said in a statement.

