Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price accepts recall results

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said Monday she accepts voters' decision to recall her.
"The voters have spoken, and while the outcome is not what we hoped for, I respect their decision," Price said in a statement.
Alameda County DA Pamela Price releases statement following election recall results. “The voters have spoken, and while the outcome is not what we hoped for, I respect their decision…” @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Q7WVyPMfj9— Velena Jones (@velenajones) November 18, 2024
