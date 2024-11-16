Alameda County DA waiting for all ballots before commenting on recall

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is waiting for every single ballot to be tallied before commenting on the effort to recall her.

New numbers released Friday show 63% of voters are in favor of her being ousted with less than 20,000 ballots left to count.

Price has refused to publicly comment on the election and on Friday her campaign did not respond to NBC Bay Area's repeated request for comment.

Meanwhile, in an email to supporters on Friday morning, Price said in part "We must wait until every vote is counted in Alameda County in order to determine the way forward."

On Wednesday during a virtual meeting with the Alameda County Democratic Central Committee, Price moved to adjourn the meeting in recognition of her time as district attorney.

On Thursday during her first press conference since the Nov. 5 election, Price refused to take questions on the pending results, saying it was not the time or place.

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters still has about 17,000 ballots left to count.

If the recall is successful, the district attorney will be removed from office in December when the votes are certified.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors would be in charge of replacing Price's position.

Here's Price's full statement her campaign sent out to supporters in an email Friday morning:

I deeply appreciate every volunteer and supporter that fought to defend our democracy and protect the win for the people of Alameda County. I also appreciate all the expressions of love and respect sent to me since November 5th.

I am honored to be a part of this diverse community and to serve as "the Peoples' DA."

There are still so many more ballots to be counted. The Registrar of Voters estimates that it still has to count more than 200,000 ballots. The next update will be issued sometime today.

A lot has happened inside the Alameda County District Attorney's office over the past two years, and I will share some very important information with the public in the near future. But for now, here's what I can say.

A group of very wealthy people led by Phillip Dreyfuss and Isaac Abid, by spending millions of dollars on paid media and paid political operatives, may have successfully overturned a democratic election for the first time in the history of Alameda County.

It is not lost on us that this unprecedented step took place during the worst election in modern history where we elected to serve as the President of the United States a racist, misogynistic convicted and unrepentent felon who led a violent insurrectionist effort to overturn the November 2020 election.

The merchants of fear, hate and discord have gained ground in our country and in Alameda County. They have loudly (and proudly) proclaimed that we have taken a huge step backward.

As we process the devastation and trauma of the national election, we must continue to wait until every vote is counted in Alameda County in order to determine the way forward.

Please stay calm and stay tuned. We've been here before.

Thank you for your courageous support and trust in my leadership.