The Alameda County Health Care Services Agency (HCSA) is inviting religious leaders to join in on regular Zoom calls to receive COVID-19 updates.

HCSA wishes to provide support for faith communities during the pandemic and shelter in place orders.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The meeting ID is 959 0921 9224 and the password is 130261. The meeting can also be found at https://zoom.us/j/95909219224pwd=cFlHR1VoMEZ4S0lJRzdsbWM3RmZUZz09.