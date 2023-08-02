Pamela Price

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price faces recall effort

One of her former prosecutors is breaking her silence about Price's decision to reduce the charges in one of the Bay Area’s most infamous cold cases

By NBC Bay Area staff

Seven months into her tenure as Alameda County’s new district attorney, Pamela Price is facing a recall effort. 

Price ran on a platform to reform and transform the justice system, but critics accuse her of being soft on crime. 

Now, one of her former prosecutors is breaking her silence about Price's decision to reduce the charges in one of the Bay Area’s most infamous cold cases.

