Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan died Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle while walking her dog, officials said.

Chan was known as a mentor and fighter for the underserved. She represented District 3, which included the cities of Alameda, San Leandro, a portion of Oakland, including Chinatown.

"During her 30-year career in public service, Supervisor Chan had been a staunch advocate for children, families, the elderly, affordable housing, and health care for the uninsured," said Dave Brown, Chan's chief of staff.

The collision was reported at about 8 a.m. at the corner of Grand Street and Shoreline Drive in Alameda, police said, adding the woman who was driving the vehicle that hit Chan stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials said the supervisor was rushed to a local hospital with a serious head injury, but hospital staff were unable to revive her.

Chan was first elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in 1994. She later served on the state assembly from 2000 to 2006 and was the first woman and Asian American to serve as assembly majority leader. She is survived by her two children and two grandchildren, Brown said.

News of Chan's death has left local officials shocked. Here's what they are saying:

The tragic passing of Supervisor Wilma Chan has shocked and saddened us all. Out of respect for her family, we are reflecting on this loss and in grief. — Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley, District 4 (@Nate_Miley) November 4, 2021

My heart is broken by the news of Wilma Chan’s passing in this awful tragedy, and my deepest condolences to her family. This is a true loss for all of the Bay Area. Supervisor Chan was an absolute trailblazer and a decades-long champion for those in need.https://t.co/fgRXR3lWDj — Nancy Skinner (@NancySkinnerCA) November 4, 2021

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan. Her decades of service to the community, championing health care, affordable housing and support for families, has touched the lives of many. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) November 4, 2021