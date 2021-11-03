wilma chan

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle

Chan was known as a mentor and fighter for the underserved during her 30-year career in public service.

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan died Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle while walking her dog, officials said.

Chan was known as a mentor and fighter for the underserved. She represented District 3, which included the cities of Alameda, San Leandro, a portion of Oakland, including Chinatown.

"During her 30-year career in public service, Supervisor Chan had been a staunch advocate for children, families, the elderly, affordable housing, and health care for the uninsured," said Dave Brown, Chan's chief of staff.

The collision was reported at about 8 a.m. at the corner of Grand Street and Shoreline Drive in Alameda, police said, adding the woman who was driving the vehicle that hit Chan stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials said the supervisor was rushed to a local hospital with a serious head injury, but hospital staff were unable to revive her.

Chan was first elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in 1994. She later served on the state assembly from 2000 to 2006 and was the first woman and Asian American to serve as assembly majority leader. She is survived by her two children and two grandchildren, Brown said.

News of Chan's death has left local officials shocked. Here's what they are saying:

