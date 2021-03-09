crime

Man Dies 4 Days After Being Set on Fire in Oakland

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A man died late Monday afternoon after he was set on fire in East Oakland last week, police said. 

The man died just after 4 p.m. Monday. Police are withholding the man's name. He was in critical condition after someone set him on fire in the 500 block of Douglas Avenue. 

An Oakland man was taken to a hospital with serious burn injuries Wednesday night after he was doused with an accelerant and set on fire, according to Oakland police.

Local

climate in crisis 1 hour ago

Climate Focus: Warmer Spring Temperatures in the Bay Area

police reform 7 mins ago

Antioch City Council to Take Up Police Reforms, Bodycams

Officers responded at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported the man was on fire. Officers located him and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police started investigating the assault last week. They did not say whether the man's death has prompted them to open a homicide investigation.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

crimeOaklandOakland Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us