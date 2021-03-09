Man Dies 4 Days After Being Set on Fire in Oakland

A man died late Monday afternoon after he was set on fire in East Oakland last week, police said.

The man died just after 4 p.m. Monday. Police are withholding the man's name. He was in critical condition after someone set him on fire in the 500 block of Douglas Avenue.

An Oakland man was taken to a hospital with serious burn injuries Wednesday night after he was doused with an accelerant and set on fire, according to Oakland police.

Officers responded at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported the man was on fire. Officers located him and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police started investigating the assault last week. They did not say whether the man's death has prompted them to open a homicide investigation.