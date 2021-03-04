Oakland Man Suffers Severe Burns After Someone Sets Him on Fire: Police

An Oakland man was taken to a hospital with serious burn injuries Wednesday night after he was doused with an accelerant and set on fire, according to Oakland police.

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Douglas Avenue, near Hale Avenue, where bystanders helped put out the flames after the man was set on fire, police said. No suspects were identified.

The police department's felony assault unit was called to the scene just before 10 p.m. after the victim was sedated and reported in stable condition, police said. The man was taken to Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A police spokesman said preliminary investigation suggested the man, an Oakland resident who may have been a transient, was "doused with some type of accelerant and then an ignition source was used to set flame to our victim."

No other injuries were reported.

Police had no information about possible suspects.