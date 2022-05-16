Antioch Mayor Cracks Down on Illegal Sideshows

The Antioch mayor sent a stern message Monday after a police car was vandalized during a rowdy sideshow over the weekend.

Lamar Thorpe said they're investigating to two separate sideshows where mobs of people attacked police and their cars, shattering one window.

A car pursuit into the Sacramento area resulted in at least one arrest.

“We want to remind the organizers and participants of sideshows, your vehicle will be impounded for 30 days and costing you $3,000,” said Thorpe.

A family, whose 47-year-old son was killed seven years ago when he tried to stop a slideshow from happening in front of his parent’s home, spoke out..

They say recent sideshows bring back painful memories and they believe more needs to be done to stop them before more people are killed.

