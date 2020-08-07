Antioch School Board Votes to Keep Cops on Campus

In a controversial move, Antioch school board members voted Wednesday night to accept a federal grant that would partially fund six officers to be assigned to schools.

That vote is not what young community members wanted to hear. They protested for two nights at the school board office.

On Wednesday night, they tried to storm the meeting, banging on walls and even blocking a board member’s car, preventing her from leaving.

“Considering the political climate that’s happening right now, a lot of POC [people of color], particularly Black students, right now are traumatized by police and they want them to include them in the schools,” said Jasmine Allam, former student organizer.

The police chief talked about the need for cops on campus, and said their presence will build a rapport with students. He also believes it’s a safety issue because if something happens on campus police can’t get to a school fast enough.

The grant is for $750,000 over three years. The city and school district’s matching funds add up to over $3 million in that three-year period.