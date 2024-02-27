Up to 4 cars stolen in Antioch every day, average shows

The Antioch police department is dealing with a surge in stolen cars.

At least 220 cars have been stolen so far this year, for an average of three to four every day.

“I can’t make sense of it. It seems that it’s a huge amount of vehicles for such a short amount of time so far this year,” said Nic Medina.

HisDodge Challenger is one of the more than 200 cars stolen in the city of Antioch over the last two months. His surveillance cameras captured thieves breaking his window and stealing the car right from his driveway.

“You feel violated. Because you work, so hard cars aren’t cheap, especially with interest rates these days and to come out and see an empty spot where the night before was your vehicle. It’s a little shocking,” said Medina.

The owner of a Lexus experienced the same thing. She said the thieves broke her window this past Saturday night.

Then came back Sunday and stole it from her driveway.

“I just had a lot of plans for that car. That car was kind of one of my dream cars that I have worked my way up to so it’s really sad to see everything gone, everything I work so hard for just gone,” said the victim, who didn’t want to be identified.

Interim Antioch police Chief Brian Addington acknowledges it’s a big problem.

“Stolen cars are a big issue. We’ve got to get this under control. It’s unacceptable,” he said.

He said it’s one of the many challenges he’s tackling as he takes the reins of the department. Tuesday was his second day on the job.

“They’ve got some challenges right now, and I’m hoping to stabilize that and work on a lot of issues and one of those is staffing and reducing crime,” said Addington.

He urges residents to take precautions like using steering wheel lock bars, air tags and surveillance cameras.

“That was the eere part, looking at people looking at the camera like no big deal,” said Medina.

He said his cameras didn’t seem to even phase the thieves that took his car.

He hopes the new chief will help. Chief Addington says he already has a request in to the CHP-led vehicle suppression team and will explore other ways to turn the trend around.