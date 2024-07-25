Man hides in Antioch store before stealing nearly $500K worth of jewelry

Antioch police are looking for the man behind an after-hours jewelry smash-and-grab at JCPenney in June.

Police responded to an alarm call just after 10 p.m. on June 15 from the JCPenney on Slatten Ranch Road. Officers reviewed the store surveillance video, which shows the suspect approaching the glass jewelry cases, taking a hammer or tool, smashing the glass, and taking off with nearly half a million dollars in jewelry.

The suspect was also seen on video walking into the store at 8:25 p.m. and hiding inside until the store closed.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Detective Cole Shaffer at cshaffer@antiochca.gov or (925) 481-8604.