Antioch community concerned about ‘huge' weekend sideshow

People who live in an East Bay neighborhood said a massive sideshow put lives in danger.

It happened over the weekend in Antioch and it wasn't just spinning cars and crowds.

“It was huge, there were hundreds of people. It was really scary,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified. “The kids, they’re in the cars, they’re going, two cars at a time, they’re spinning out, they could have hurt a lot of people.

That’s how neighbors describe a massive sideshow that shut down the intersection of Laurel Road and Canada Valley in Antioch Sunday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Hundreds of drivers and spectators descended on the neighborhood at about 5 p.m.

“Individuals that close to vehicles moving on predictably and uncontrollably in such a small area it’s a health hazard,” said Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Capitan, Chris Toler.

Contra Costa Fire said the activity didn’t just put the lives of drivers and spectators in danger, it also delayed their ability to get to an emergency call.

A fire rig got caught in the backup, luckily they were finally able to re-route.

“Sideshows like I said, impede our routes, and our citizens are out there,” said Toler. “They’re calling us, and if we can’t get to them in a timely fashion, and render the services that we’re trying to do, time is our friend, time is of the essence.”

“You block all that, people's lives are in danger. It takes 20 to 30 minutes, maybe they don’t got those 20 or 30 minutes,” said José. “I think it’s a disgrace, I don’t like what’s going on.”

Neighbors, who didn’t want to be identified, say sideshows have gotten out of control and they say police are too slow to respond.

“It’s organized. Not just some random people all of a sudden doing it,” said a neighbor. “It’s organized, that means there has to be an organized effort against it.”

“It’s scary, it's scary,” said neighbor Brianna. “The kids can get hurt, people can’t have emergency crews come to save them because they’re stuck in a sideshow and then you’re gonna have more emergencies because these kids are going to end up hurting or killing themselves.”

Folks say the activity is taking over their usually peaceful neighborhoods and they want it to stop.