Antioch

Antioch sideshow leads to pursuit, crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating a sideshow that led to a police chase in Antioch overnight.

The incident happened late Saturday night in the area of Somerville and Highway 4 in Antioch. Officers with the California Highway Patrol tried to pull over a driver because of excessive speed.

The chase ended in a crash near the Pittsburg Bart station when the suspect’s car plowed into a concrete support.

Contra Costa County 14 hours ago

1 dead, 2 injured after multicar crash in Contra Costa County

San Francisco Dec 30, 2023

4 SF police officers injured following pursuit, crash

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

While CHP officers were helping the victims, they said that other sideshow cars showed up to the scene.

“The sideshow vehicles in the area responded to the incident as well and verbally yelling at our officers, and objects were being thrown at our officers on scene. A little more hostile at that point. Additional CHP units were able to arrive on scene and assist the other units,” said Nelson Fulgencio with CHP.

There were five victims in the car that crashed. They were all taken to the hospital.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us