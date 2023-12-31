Antioch sideshow leads to pursuit, crash

Authorities are investigating a sideshow that led to a police chase in Antioch overnight.

The incident happened late Saturday night in the area of Somerville and Highway 4 in Antioch. Officers with the California Highway Patrol tried to pull over a driver because of excessive speed.

The chase ended in a crash near the Pittsburg Bart station when the suspect’s car plowed into a concrete support.

While CHP officers were helping the victims, they said that other sideshow cars showed up to the scene.

“The sideshow vehicles in the area responded to the incident as well and verbally yelling at our officers, and objects were being thrown at our officers on scene. A little more hostile at that point. Additional CHP units were able to arrive on scene and assist the other units,” said Nelson Fulgencio with CHP.

There were five victims in the car that crashed. They were all taken to the hospital.

No officers were hurt during the incident.