Argument Between Roommates Leads to Fatal Shooting in Antioch

An argument between roommates turned deadly in Antioch on Monday morning when one of the roommates shot the other, police said.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1900 block of Iron Peak Court and found a 43-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released, according to police.

The other roommate, also a 43-year-old man, is being interviewed by police as of late Monday morning, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Antioch police non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Smith at (925) 779-6876.

The fatal shooting was the second Monday morning in Antioch. The first was reported at 1:33 a.m. at the Twin Creeks apartment complex at 1111 James Donlon Blvd. and left a 36-year-old dead and a 23-year-old man injured.

No arrest has been made in the earlier case, according to police.