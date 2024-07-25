Oakland police announce arrest in rapper's shooting death

Oakland police this week announced the arrest of a Berkeley man in connection with a shooting that left local rapper Tan DaGod dead earlier this month.

Police say Dominic Gates, 30, shot and killed Tan DaGod, whose real name is Alliauna Green, in the 4000 block of Telegraph Avenue at about 5 p.m. on July 13.

According to multiple social media posts, Green was shot after making an appearance at a beauty supply shop grand opening event.

She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Another person was also shot at the shop and was taken to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, according to police.

Gates is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of murder, being a felon in possession of a gun and assault with a firearm, among other things.

His name also appears on California's Megan's Law website, an online repository of sexual offenders, which says his "year of last conviction" and "year of last release" was in 2014 on a charge of pimping a minor who is 16 or 17 years old.

Jail records show he is also currently being held on suspicion of pimping a minor.

His next court date is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. in Alameda County Superior Court for a plea hearing.