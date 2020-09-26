Autism Activist, Son Die in Tragic East Bay House Fire

A woman known nationally for her autism work has died in a tragic East Bay house fire along with her son.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at a home on Serra Place in Fremont, near the Mowry East shopping center.

When firefighters arrived they said the home was fully engulfed in flames. At least one other person in the house was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known.

NBC Bay Area has learned that Feda Sala, also known as Feda Almaliti, is the woman who died in the fire along with her 15-year-old son Muhammad.

Sala was the vice president of the National Council on Severe Autism, and tributes to her are pouring in across social media.

Muhammad was diagnosed with autism, and Sala fought to pass a California law requiring health care companies to pay for behavioral therapy for all people with autism and related condition.