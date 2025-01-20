Richmond

BART officer injured in Richmond crash

By Bay City News

Police car with flashing lights on at night

A BART police officer was hospitalized early Monday after his patrol car was hit by a vehicle that allegedly ran a red light in Richmond, authorities said.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to a statement from BART spokesman Jim Allison.

Richmond police are investigating the collision, which was reported about 2 a.m.

The BART police vehicle wasn't involved in a chase at the time and was on routine patrol, Allison said.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

RichmondBART
