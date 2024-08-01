Berkeley

Bay Area animal shelter answers call to help Chico shelter

By Gia Vang

The Park Fire has caused hundreds of families and their furry companions to evacuate. However, as shelters fill up, facilities have to get creative with housing animals.

When an animal shelter in Chico put out a call for help, Berkeley-based Berkeley Humane said it could help house a few dozen animals.

“In addition to the Park Fire animals, we have 90 cats and kittens,” said Emily Murphy of Berkeley Humane. “So we were already at capacity, but we knew we had to respond to help them.”

Using its mobile adoption unit, Berkeley Humane picked up 25 cats and 10 dogs on Tuesday.

The arson-sparked blaze has been recorded as the fifth largest fire in California history burning over 390 acres. The fire, which originated in Butte County, expanded into Tehama, Shasta and Plumas counties.

Shelter staff said they expect to update its website over the next couple of weeks to show the new Park fire additions.

