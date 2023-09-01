Lucky Bay Area lottery player scores $2 million on Scratchers ticket

One lucky Bay Area lottery player is $2 million richer after winning the top prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery.

Miguel Palominos Contreras won the jackpot while playing an Instant Prize Crossword ticket he bought at Moa’s Service Center-Chevron station in Hayward, the lottery said.

Palominos Contreras wasn't the only winner in the transaction. The service station owner will receive $10,000 as the seller of the jackpot ticket, lottery officials said.

Meanwhile, jackpots in the lottery draw games once again are growing. The Mega Millions pot is up to an estimated $85 million for Friday night's draw, and the Powerball pot stands at an estimated $420 million for Saturday night's draw.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Drawings take place at 8 p.m., and ticket sales for those draws close at 7:45 p.m.