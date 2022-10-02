2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities confirmed.

The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to a hospital for medical treatment but no details have been released about their condition.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area the shooting unfolded during a house party where most of the people there were teenagers from Berkeley High School.

The Berkeley Unified School District released a statement saying they "are deeply saddened to have learned that two Berkeley High School students and beloved members of the BUSD family lost their lives."

In the statement, the district said counselors, district and school leaders will have resources available for students returning to school Monday.

The shooting is under investigation.