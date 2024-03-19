Berkeley police arrest woman in stabbing death of her mother

A woman was arrested last weekend in Berkeley on suspicion of the fatal stabbing of her mother, police said.

Police were called out Sunday to an apartment in the 1300 block of University Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a 23-year-old woman in the residence and a 60-year-old woman, later determined to be her mother, dead from stab wounds.

The daughter was identified as the suspect and was booked into the Alameda County Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of murder, police said.

The suspect's and victim's identities were not released, and Berkeley police did not release any more information about the case.