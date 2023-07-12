Oakland

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision in Oakland

By Bay City News

Authorities investigate a hit-and-run collision in Oakland.
A bicyclist died in a hit-and-run in Oakland's Fruitvale District on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the collision reported in the area of 29th Avenue and International Boulevard and arrived to find the bicyclist, who was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead, Oakland police said.

Investigators have not released any details about the driver or vehicle that hit the bicyclist and are asking anyone with information to call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

The name of the bicyclist killed in the collision was not immediately available.

