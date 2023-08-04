8-year-old boy paralyzed after July freeway shooting in Oakland

An 8-year-old boy who was shot on a freeway in Oakland last month is paralyzed from the neck down, according to a GoFundMe posted by the family.

Asa Luo was struck by a stray bullet on Interstate 580 near Grand Avenue on July 14.

The family says bullet and bone fragments were lodged in his neck and spinal cord, rendering him a quadriplegic.

The family is preparing for Asa to go home and say it will likely cost $250,000 in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition, according to the GoFundMe post. Those costs include modifications to their home and car, rehab, education and 24-hour care.

Asa is one of at least seven children who have been shot on Bay Area freeways in the past few years.

Police have not confirmed any arrests in the shooting.