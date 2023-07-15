Local, state leaders react to Oakland freeway shooting

Local and state leaders are reacting to a freeway shooting in Oakland that left an 8-year-old boy in grave condition.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say that cars were exchanging gunfire on Interstate 580 near Harrison Street.

A bullet hit the child, who was riding in another car unrelated to the shooting.

Paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital, where he is in grave condition. So far, police haven't made any arrests.

Governor Gavin Newsom's office tweeted about the shooting Saturday, calling it "horrific and unacceptable."

Sheng Thao also released a new statement via Twitter Saturday. She said that was she was "heartbroken and outraged over the senseless act of violence that has harmed yet another young, innocent child." Thao added that she is in contact with California Attorney General Rob Bonta to discuss how they can improve safety on the freeways.

The CHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call them.