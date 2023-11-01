Berkeley

Boy struck, injured by hit-and-run driver Halloween night in Berkeley

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a Berkeley police car.
NBC Bay Area

A 7-year-old boy was injured Halloween night when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while trying to cross a street in Berkeley, police said.

The boy was hit just before 6:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of Derby Street, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a broken leg, cuts and abrasions, according to police.

The driver of the car – described by police as a possible dark sedan – did not stop and remained at large as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 510-981-5980.

This article tagged under:

Berkeley
