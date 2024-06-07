Brentwood church vandalized with spray paint, windows broken

Brentwood police are looking for whoever's responsible for vandalizing a church either Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Police received a call at approximately 7 a.m. Friday saying someone broke windows and spray-painted a church in the 1800 block of Highland Way.

Officers found the church was spray-painted with, "Avenge al Aqsa, LDS invest in genocide ur tithes takes lives, free congo sudan invest in, divest invest from exxon meta apple jp morgan amazon google."

Officers also found two broken windows.

Police said Friday it didn't appear anyone entered the church. Investigators ask anyone with information about the vandalism to call police at (925) 809-7911. Police said callers may remain anonymous.