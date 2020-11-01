shooting

Brentwood Police Investigating Shooting at House Party

By Bay City News

Brentwood police are investigating an early morning shooting at a house party that injured a bystander Sunday.

Gunfire was reported about 1 a.m. in the area of Albertine Lane at Europena Drive and arriving officers saw several vehicles fleeing, police said. Officers determined that a disagreement during a house party resulted in a exchange of gunfire that wounded a 23-year-old woman who drove herself to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the investigation appears to show that the shooting was not random and was "isolated to specific individuals present at the party."

As the investigation continues, police encourage anyone with additional information to call detective Joe Nunemaker at (925) 809-7761. Information can be given anonymously.

This article tagged under:

