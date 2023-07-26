‘It's terrible': Carjackings in the Oakland Hills fuel ongoing concerns

Drivers in the Oakland Hills are on alert following a recent carjacking and another potential attempted carjacking in which the driver managed to get away.

One incident last Friday morning just after 8 a.m. was captured on a dashcam video and posted to Nextdoor. The footage shows a white car suddenly turning to block the road at Keller Avenue and Skyline Boulevard. Two people wearing hoods – one of them pointing a gun – get out and run up to the car behind, but the driver managed to drive off and escape without getting hurt.

Two days later and just about four miles away, another driver told police a car rammed into them from behind, forcing them to stop at around 9 p.m. close to Skyline High School. Four people pulled the driver out of the car and stole it, along with the belongings inside, police said.

"It's terrible," said one Oakland resident who lives near Skyline Boulevard and did not want to be identified. "I cannot believe it."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"The only thing we can do is try to protect ourselves," the resident said, noting that he looks for other cars around him before he gets out of his car or stops his engine.

Oakland police said reports of attempted carjackings are up in the Ridgemont and Skyline-Hillcrest Estates neighborhoods.

On July 12, the department issued a Public Safety Advisory, noting an increased number of reports of attempted carjackings in those neighborhoods. Police also noted in some recent cases armed suspects are using their cars to try to stop and then rob other drivers.

Oakland Police Lieutenant Seth Neri said that some criminals are, "also using a method where they are ramming the vehicle from the rear [and] at that point proceed to cut the victim’s vehicle from the front, of course, as the victim's assuming it's an accident, they stop, [and] at that point they get robbed and carjacked of their vehicle."

"We’ve seen a significant uptick of carjackings, especially in the skyline boulevard, it’s a very rural area," Neri noted.

Police said if drivers are being followed and think they're in danger, they should drive to a police station or a place with lots of light and people and call the police.

Multiple neighborhood groups are planning to hold a meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Montclair Presbyterian Church to have a discussion with Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price as well as other local elected officials.

The District Attorney's office told NBC Bay Area Price has been "meeting with neighborhood councils and neighborhood groups regularly (two to three groups a week) because they are a priority."

Oakland police say they are "closely tracking this current trend" of attempted carjackings. Anyone who is a victim of one of these crimes or who has information about the people who may be responsible is asked to call Oakland police at 510-238-3326.

OPD recommends community members take the following precautions: