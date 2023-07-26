Suspects arrested after carjacking, crash in San Francisco's Dolores Heights

San Francisco police have arrested two people in connection with a weekend carjacking and crash in which the car went flying over the Sanchez Street Stairs and landed upside down on a sidewalk below.

San Francisco residents Kevin Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Bonham, 31, were taken into custody and face multiple charges, including carjacking and receiving a stolen vehicle, police said.

The crash, which was captured on video, happened Saturday evening in the area of 19th and Sanchez streets, according to police. A white sedan launched off the Sanchez Street dead end and went over the stairs that lead to 19th Street. The car tumbled down the staircase and hit some trees before landing upside down on the 19th Street sidewalk.

Witnessed told police that the people inside the car climbed out and took off on foot.

Officers were then approached by a victim who identified himself as the owner of the car involved in the crash, police said. He said he was sitting in his car near 19th and Dolores streets when he was carjacked by the suspects.

Investigators managed to identify the suspects as Nelson and Bonham. Officers found them Tuesday afternoon on the 1400 block of Pine Street and took them into custody without incident, police said.

Nelson was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered during the crash, police said. He faces carjacking, receiving a stolen vehicle and conspiracy charges.

Bonham faces carjacking, receiving a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and conspiracy charges, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.