Officials are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 6-year-old in Castro Valley.

The incident occurred on Nunes Avenue around 5 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

A white SUV-style vehicle is believed to be involved, officials said.

The child suffered non life-threatening injuries but is still being treated at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at 510-581-9028.

No additional information was immediately available.