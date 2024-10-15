East Bay

Children's Fairyland in Oakland honors Indigenous People's Day with sign change

Children's Fairyland has changed its "Fairyland" sign to "Ohloneland," which will be on display at the park through the end of the year

By NBC Bay Area staff

An Oakland amusement park is making a change to honor Indigenous People's Day.

Children's Fairyland has changed its sign to "Ohloneland" instead of "Fairyland," which will be on display at the park through the end of the year.

The amusement park sits on the ancestral territory of the Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation, a Bay Area tribe that includes descendants of Ohlone people.

Park organizers are collaborating with leaders of the tribe to recognize the indigenous history in the area.

The move also comes ahead of Native American History Month in November.

