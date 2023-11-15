CHP seizes $350K worth of goods in East Bay retail theft probe

A California Highway Patrol organized retail theft investigation has yielded stolen property worth an estimated $350,000, the agency said on social media Tuesday night.

CHP's Golden Gate division collaborated with Concord police to execute search warrants in Oakland and Galt, which is a city in Sacramento County.

A residence in Oakland was being used to fence stolen property, and merchandise was also found in multiple storage facilities and vehicles.

Law enforcement also apprehended two loaded guns and $17,344 in illegal proceeds from the theft operation.

The primary suspects, whom CHP has not named, were booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of grand theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The CHP did not say how many suspects were taken into custody.