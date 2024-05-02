Santa Clara

Bay Area EV chargers: Santa Clara celebrates reaching 100, Oakland to get 400 more

More EV chargers are being installed in the Bay Area.

By Scott Budman

Santa Clara now has 100 electronic vehicle charges in the city.

"It's cutting edge and we're leading the way," Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said, adding the city is just getting started. Santa Clara also features a new EV police car and EV trucks.

Santa Clara will also offer incentives to make charging less expensive for those living nearby.

In Oakland, a similar plan is in the works in the city's downtown.

Flash, a tech company who just got $5.8 million from the California Energy Commission, aims to put more than 400 electric chargers in downtown Oakland.

The company plans to begin construction over the next six months.

